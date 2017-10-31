Google lists all the devices Home supports for easy reference

The number of gadgets Google Home supports is getting pretty large these days. According to the company, more than 1,000 smart home devices from more than 150 brands play nice with its smart speakers to control things around your house. That's quite a lot of gadgets. If you're looking for a way to find out whether or not your Google Home, Mini or Max will work with the specific smart devices you have in your own home, the company has provided a new support page that lists all the compatible gear.