Microsoft pulls in LinkedIn details for Outlook.com users

The company is also bringing a host of other additions to Office 365, including a translation feature in Word for Office Insiders, "Tell Me" support for both people and documents and new learning tools for Word on iPad. Tell Me users can now search across their company, share files with co-workers, and use slides and graphs from previous documents. The new LinkedIn tools for Outlook.com users will give you insights, profile pictures and work histories of your contacts right in your personal inbox. LinkedIn integration is rolling out to Outlook.com members now, says Microsoft, and will arrive for all customers by the end of November.