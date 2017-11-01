Apple Watch Series 3 can stream up to seven hours of music over LTE

According to tests conducted by Apple on preproduction versions of the latest Watch models, users can stream up to seven hours of Apple Music tunes while using LTE. That's compared to 10 hours of listening when sourcing music stored on the watch itself. Apple also says that the watch's battery will allow users to stream up to five hours of live radio while using LTE. While those times are much shorter than the 18 hours of battery life Apple says the Watch Series 3 has with just basic use, they're still a pretty decent amount of time for someone who wants to make sure their Watch's music streaming will get them through a day of errands or a long workout.

Apple also detailed the Series 3 battery life in regards to talking, workouts, charging and CPU performance. You can check out those stats here.