Former Windows, Office exec Julie Larson-Green leaves Microsoft

Many influenced by @Julie_LGreen's collaborative leadership/product vision. Windows & Office immensely better because of her work. Me too. 🙌 https://t.co/bQjUleoXXa — 🍪 Steven Sinofsky ॐ (@stevesi) October 31, 2017

Larson-Green left her imprint on Microsoft's software by leading the redesign of Windows 8, which didn't go down well with some users. The long-serving exec is also responsible for bringing the ribbon to Office. Upon Steven Sinofsky's departure in 2012, she was charged with overseeing all Windows software and hardware.

Microsoft said that Office SharePoint and OneDrive lead Jeff Teper has been handling Larson-Green's duties since she went on leave.