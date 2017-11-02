Samsung's 43-inch Frame TV is now available for $1,300

Like its bigger siblings, the smallest Frame displays artwork when it's not playing any show or movie. In addition to the 100 pieces of preloaded artwork, you can buy more from Samsung's Art Store, which has over 400 pieces of artwork on offer curated by organizations, galleries and museums. The TV comes with a single transparent cable so it can look like a painting when you want it to look like a painting. Want to ensure it blends with your decor? You can buy bezels with different designs for $180 each. Because, hey, if you're buying an expensive TV that would look good displayed in your home, you might as well go all out.

Since it could be hard to convince people to purchase a pricey experimental TV, Samsung is showcasing the 43-inch Frame at Starpower's Southlake, Texas showroom on November 7th, 6 to 8 PM. That event's exclusive to a select group of people, but don't worry: We also took videos and photos of the Frame at IFA 2017 in Berlin, which you can check out right now.