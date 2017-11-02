Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Spencer Platt via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Some Google Pixel 2 XL phones are reportedly shipping without Android

They can't even boot up their devices.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
40m ago in Mobile
Comments
196 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Spencer Platt via Getty Images

Google's Pixel 2 smartphone has had a trail of problems following its launch. From software patches to fix audio issues to screen burn-in, the issues keep cropping up, leading the internet titan to extend warranties to make up for everyone's trouble. So, here's another: A small number of users are reporting that their Pixel 2 XL devices are shipping without operating systems.

Posts on Reddit and the Ars Technica forums are surfacing from users claiming that their Pixel 2 XL devices are being shipped without a proper installation of Android, preventing them from booting. All some see are black screens with the message, "Can't find valid operating system. The device will not start," and a link to a support page (which doesn't list this particular error). We've reached out to Google for comment and will add when we hear back.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr