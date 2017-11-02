Some Google Pixel 2 XL phones are reportedly shipping without Android

@madebygoogle WTF GOOGLE. https://t.co/Cs84DdKGx5 Thanks for sending a bricked Pixel 2 XL. I'm not alone either: https://t.co/x8XfwG5ESp — T (@trevorftard) October 30, 2017

Posts on Reddit and the Ars Technica forums are surfacing from users claiming that their Pixel 2 XL devices are being shipped without a proper installation of Android, preventing them from booting. All some see are black screens with the message, "Can't find valid operating system. The device will not start," and a link to a support page (which doesn't list this particular error). We've reached out to Google for comment and will add when we hear back.