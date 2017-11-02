Twitter: 'Human error' took down @realdonaldtrump temporarily

No, you weren't hallucinating -- the President's personal Twitter account was unplugged earlier this evening. It disappeared, and then reappeared without warning or reason, however now Twitter is offering an explanation. The account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee" for about 11 minutes before it was restored, so those hoping the company would turn it off for good are still left waiting.
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017