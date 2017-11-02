Show More Results

Twitter: 'Human error' took down @realdonaldtrump temporarily

The account was inactive for 11 minutes.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago in Internet
No, you weren't hallucinating -- the President's personal Twitter account was unplugged earlier this evening. It disappeared, and then reappeared without warning or reason, however now Twitter is offering an explanation. The account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee" for about 11 minutes before it was restored, so those hoping the company would turn it off for good are still left waiting.

