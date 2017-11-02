'Wolfenstein II' is definitely not 'Doom'

Timothy J. Seppala



That could be it? I'm kind of playing it like a slower Call of Duty because the control scheme allows for it. I'm finding that the best way to handle a pack of soon-to-be-dead Nazis when I'm low on health or armor is to hang back and snipe, or use short controlled bursts of fire. Which, now that I think of it, is the exact opposite of Doom, which forces you to get up close and personal with your enemies to get extra health packs or ammo.

Like The New Order, even on the default/medium difficulty setting (Don't hurt me) it isn't a walk in the park. When I first encountered the giant armored Nazi with the laser cannon and he boost-rushed me, I died. And then I reloaded, adjusted my tactics and died again. And then I found some health and armor, lured him up a stairway and unloaded my machine gun into him while his AI forced him back into the main room. And then I died again. But I was learning the whole time and making progress so I stuck through it and came out victorious, fighting inch-by-inch from one quick-save point to the next. I guess this is why so many people like the Souls games Fromsoftware makes.

Jessica Conditt



So many people, but not me. I'm not about that sadistic video game life.

Timothy J. Seppala



You're totally right about the split health and armor readouts, though; I can never tell how ballsy I can be when it comes to an enemy encounter and usually end up dying the first time as a result. Being able to save anywhere takes some of the sting out of that, but I wish there were more autosave or checkpoint spots. It's not like I'm playing on PC where I can just reach up to the row of F keys and be done with it. Here I have to pause, go into the game menu and then select a save slot. It breaks the flow and takes me out of the experience. The enemy encounters are spaced pretty tightly, so it's not uncommon that I forget to save between them and have to start over again.

I'm not having many issues with figuring out where enemies are shooting from (thanks, surround sound), but what's been a constant source of frustration is that I rarely know where to go next. Hitting down on the D-pad brings up my next waypoint, but more often than not, the marker disappears before I can even spot it. So I have to keep spamming the D-pad to figure out where I need to go. It feels really clunky, and like the save system, pulls me out of the game.

In the early levels where you're on the U-boat that's especially frustrating because everything looks the same.

Jessica Conditt



I have seriously unfriendly feelings about Wolfenstein II's waypoint system. I get lost in the game a fair amount -- lost and surrounded by Nazis with automatic weapons. It's not a great sensation.

However, none of the issues I have with the mechanics alter my main takeaway: Wolfenstein II is a fantastic game. Its guns are insane -- hello, laser canon -- and customizable; its enemies are vicious yet believable; its world is rich, terrifying and hopeful. It feels wonderful to destroy Nazis in Wolfenstein II. I just wish I could spot them a little easier.