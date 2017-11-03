Xbox One X review: A console that keeps up with gaming PCs

Hardware

Despite all the power inside, the One X is Microsoft's smallest console to date. It looks similar to the Xbox One S, except it has an entirely matte black case and is slightly slimmer. It's also surprisingly dense -- the console weighs 8.4 pounds, but it feels far heavier than you'd expect for its size, thanks to all of its new hardware. The One S, in comparison, weighs two pounds less.

The Xbox One X's real upgrades are under the hood. It features an 8-core CPU running at 2.3Ghz, 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, a 1 terabyte hard drive and an upgraded AMD Polaris GPU with 6 teraflops of computing power. The PS4 Pro has only 8GB of RAM and tops out at 4.2 teraflops. Microsoft's console is clearly faster. That additional horsepower means the Xbox One X can run more games in full native 4K than the Sony's console.

Along the front, there's the slot-loading 4K Blu-ray drive, a physical power button, a single USB port and a controller pairing button. And around back, there are HDMI out and in ports, the latter of which lets you plug in your cable box. Additionally, there are two USB ports, connections for optical audio, IR out, and gigabit Ethernet. If you've still got a Kinect around, you'll need to use a USB adapter to plug it in.