Crunchyroll website hack tried to infect visitors with malware

It's not certain just what happened or who was responsible. We've asked Crunchyroll for details and will let you know if it has more to share. It's evident that the site was deliberately targeted, though, and the perpetrators caught the site off-guard. As Customer Support Lead Nate Ming put it, the hack was the "first thing" some on the team woke up to in the morning. And the timing was definitely less than ideal if you were a viewer -- you may have received a rude surprise if you spend Saturdays catching up on Dragon Ball or Attack on Titan.