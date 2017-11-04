Show More Results

Image credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FUNimation Entertainment
Crunchyroll website hack tried to infect visitors with malware

For a while, the anime streaming service was a threat to your PC.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Security
Hacks that target major websites are nothing new, but Crunchyroll just suffered a particularly vicious attack. The anime streaming service was compromised for hours on November 4th after intruders planted a fake home page that pushed a malicious "CrunchyViewer" program to visitors. If Windows users were trusting enough to launch the file, it installed a mysterious background process that likely affected their systems. Mobile users were safe, although Crunchyroll noted that they weren't functional simply because the web team was fixing the website.

It's not certain just what happened or who was responsible. We've asked Crunchyroll for details and will let you know if it has more to share. It's evident that the site was deliberately targeted, though, and the perpetrators caught the site off-guard. As Customer Support Lead Nate Ming put it, the hack was the "first thing" some on the team woke up to in the morning. And the timing was definitely less than ideal if you were a viewer -- you may have received a rude surprise if you spend Saturdays catching up on Dragon Ball or Attack on Titan.

