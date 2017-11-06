Nintendo's long-lost Flash games are returning to the web

Flash once powered much of the web, including games. And, Nintendo wasn't alone in harnessing its power. Companies ranging from Marvel to Nickelodeon used the plug-in to build interactive games that served as marketing fodder.

Skelux's ultimate goal is to find and restore all of the Nintendo spinoffs. That may turn out to be tricky, as Nintendo quickly yanked the curios from the public by shutting the sites. According to his YouTube vid, Skelux dug up the mini-games piece-by-piece using the Wayback Machine to scour the Internet Archive. As a result, around half of the 31 titles are currently incomplete, with Skelux offering a $50 bounty to anyone who can track down the files. Still, the ones that are available pack some charming distractions.