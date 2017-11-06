Samsung trolls every generation of the iPhone in one video

If you want to start your week with a little bit of tech shade, check out Samsung's new Galaxy commercial. The ad follows a young man through the years as he meets and falls for a young woman. However, the focus of each touching moment in their blossoming relationship is how his iPhone is inferior to her Samsung Galaxy and Samsung makes sure to put every single downside of owning an iPhone on blast. That includes waiting in lines for the new model, inadequate photo storage space, lack of water resistance and, of course, the headphone dongle. There's even a not-so-subtle swipe at the iPhone X's notch. And if all of that wasn't enough, there's the ad's title -- "Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up."