Samsung's hardy Galaxy S8 Active comes to Sprint and T-Mobile

The S8 Active shares much in common with the standard S8, including the processor, cameras and 64GB of expandable storage. Really, it's all about a design that can take a bruising: the bumper-clad design can take falls from up to 5 feet high, and the flat 5.8-inch screen is designed to be shatter-resistant. Naturally, dust and water resistance are part of the package. There's only one internal change, but it's a big one -- the S8 Active touts a hefty 4,000mAh battery (versus 3,000mAh on the regular S8) that should last through day-long adventures.

Sprint hasn't detailed pricing as of this writing, but T-Mobile will sell the S8 Active for $30 per month over 2 years (plus $100 down), or $820 outright. That's not a trivial outlay, especially when the base S8 is several months old, but it could be justifiable if you can't stand the thought of your phone breaking mid-expedition.