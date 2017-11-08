Aldi’s latest bargain is a 3D printer

According to Aldi, the printer is easy to set up and the print quality is on par with models worth three times the price. It features touchscreen controls, step-by-step wizards and can also print directly from an SD card.

The 3D printer will be available via the Aldi website from November 23rd, alongside a 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (with three HDMI ports) and "Premium" Bluetooth soundbar that supports AirPlay and Spotify. They'll go on sale for £430 and £130 respectively.

While Aldi suggests its products are just as good as Samsung's MU7000 panel and Bose's SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar, we'd suggest you pore over the specifications once they become available before putting any money down.