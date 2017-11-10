Sony will sell a PlayStation 4 for $200 on Black Friday

If you're looking for a standard PlayStation 4, the 1 TB slim console will retail for $200. That's a discount of about $100 off MSRP. The PlayStation VR bundles will also be on sale. You can snag the PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle for $300 (normally it's $400) and the Skyrim VR bundle for $350 (the regular price is $450). If you need to stock up on DualShock 4 wireless controllers, those will start at $40 (about $10 off MSRP).

PlayStation Plus members will also be treated to discounts on game titles. Starting Black Friday, games will be on sale in the PlayStation Store for up to 40 percent off. If you're not a Plus member, you can take advantage of the discount a few days later -- the sale will open to the general public on Tuesday, November 21st, and will run through the 28th.