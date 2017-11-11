Malware scare forces five-year-old MMO to shut down chat

However, according to a forum post by the publisher, it only found out about the issue from players on Discord and from the report, which was posted on Reddit. The post says En Masse and the game's developer Bluehole Studio are "taking these claims very seriously," but they found "no evidence that the vulnerability is being exploited in [malicious] ways or that any player information has been compromised" at this time.

Bluehole has already begun working on a fix, but to be able to investigate the vulnerability thoroughly, En Masse has decided to shutter all in-game chat features except guild chats. An update added to the players' report says they're expecting the patch to arrive next week. Until then, the situation will likely make it tough for players to communicate with each other... but then again, they could see it as time away from typical MMO chitchat. Silver linings.