Google Home speakers now double as house intercoms

Amazon isn't the only one turning smart speakers into intercoms. Google is pushing an Assistant upgrade that lets you broadcast your voice to every Home speaker in your house using either another speaker or your phone. If you need to gather the household, you just have to say "OK Google, broadcast" and whatever you want to deliver. It'll even ring a dinner bell if you say "it's dinner time." And you don't have to be at home, either -- you can tell the family you're on your way without having to make a phone call or send a text message.