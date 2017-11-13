Missouri AG wants to know if Google broke consumer protection laws

That last charge was central to the EU court's recent antitrust case against Google, for which it served the internet titan a record-setting $2.8 billion fine. But the search company has been punished before for illegally collecting and storing user data. In 2013, Google paid out $7 million to 37 states (and the District of Columbia) due to a 'rogue engineer' acquiring personal information (passwords, emails and the like) collected over unsecured WiFi by its Street View cars.

"There is strong reason to believe that Google has not been acting with the best interest of Missourians in mind," Hawley said in a statement on the Missouri Attorney General's website. "My Office will not stand by and let private consumer information be jeopardized by industry giants, especially to pad their profits."

But as Reuters points out, Hawley, a Republican, is attempting to unseat the Democratic US Senator Claire McCaskill in the 2018 midterm elections. Asked during the press conference whether his office's Google inquiry has anything to do with the election, Hawley 'said he acted upon his oath of office and desire "to get to the truth."'