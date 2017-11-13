What's on TV: 'Marvel's The Punisher,' 'SW Battlefront II'

After an extended cameo in the last run of Daredevil, Netflix is releasing The Punisher on its own, while EA is dropping the controversial Star Wars: Battlefront II at the end of this week. Of course, gamers can also opt for a remastered version of L.A. Noire or The Sims 4 on consoles, while Atomic Blonde arrives on 4K Blu-ray. The Mindy Project reaches the end of its run on Hulu, and we'll check out the season finale of You're the Worst. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Atomic Blonde (4K)
- Wind River
- Amityville: The Awakening
- Fallen
- Doctor Who (S10)
- Hellraiser (Limited Edition)
- Le Samorai (Criterion)
- Desert Hearts (Criterion)
- Psycho (4-movie collection)
- Road Rage (Xbox One, PS4)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
- L.A. Noire (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Ashes Cricket (PS4, Xbox One)
- Ben 10 (PS4, Xbox One)
- de Blob (PS4, Xbox One)
- Far from Noise (PS4, PC)
- Lumo (Switch)
- Injustice 2 (PC)
- Rocket League (Switch)
- Rime (Switch)
- Ittle Dew 2 (Switch)
- Outcast: Second Contact (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PS VR - 11/17)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Switch)
- The Sims 4 (Xbox One, PS4 - 11/17)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (Xbox One, PS4 - 11/17)
Monday
- Dolphins/Panthers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend, HBO, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan (season premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- 9jkl, CBS, 9 PM
- Valor, CW, 9 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 9 PM
- Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics: The Truth About Wonder Woman, AMC, 10 PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
- The Brave, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Ill Behavior (series premiere), Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Mindy Project (series finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Future Man (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- Deray Davis: How to Act Black, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Bull, CBS, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- The Mayor, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order True Crime (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Snoop Dogg presents the Jokers Wild, TBS, 10 PM
- The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Cyberwar, Viceland, 10 PM
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC, 10 PM
- Law & Order: True Crime, NBC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- American Horror Story (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- Hunt for the Zodiac Killer (series premiere), History, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Weediquette (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Chance, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Blacklist (fall finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Queen Sugar (season finale), Own, 9 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
- Shannara Chronicles, Spike TV, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- Liar, Sundance, 10 PM
- Are You the One, MTV, 10 PM
- You're the Worst (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- I Love You America, Hulu, 3 AM
- There's... Johnny! (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Titans/Steelers, NBC, 8:25 PM
- Grey's Anatomy (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Eleven, A&E, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Scandal (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Jeff Ross Roasts the Border, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Better Things (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- Bong Appetit (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Comedy Get Down, BET, 11:30 PM
Friday
- Marvel's The Punisher (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Cirque de Soleil (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Longmire (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- A Christmas
- Mudbound, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Netflix, 3 AM
- Shot in the Dark (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Eddie George, NFL Network, 9 PM
- Tim & Faith: Soul2sou, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Exorcist, Fox, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Inhumans, ABC, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Superstition, Syfy, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO, 11 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (season premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Night of Too Many Stars, HBO, 8 PM
- I Am Elizabeth Smart, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, BBC America, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Chance the Rapper / Eminem, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Toy Box, ABC, 7 PM
- Eagles/Cowboys, NBC, 8:20 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- American Music Awards, ABC, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Ghosted, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Poldark (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
- The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, 9:30 PM
- Smilf, Showtime, 10 PM
- Nude, Starz, 10 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
- Good Behavior, TNT, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Search Party (season premiere), TBS, 10 PM
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10 PM
- Unsung Hollywood, TV One, 10 PM
- White Famous, Showtime, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]