Adobe Scan uses AI to find documents in your photo gallery

Adobe introduced a new feature for Scan, the iOS and Android app that converts scanned documents into editable PDFs using your phone's camera. Thanks to the latest update, Scan can look through your phone's pictures and find receipts, documents, forms and more thanks to AI. It will then turn them into editable and searchable PDFs that you can edit in Acrobat and then export to Microsoft Office. While the scanning is free, advanced PDF features will require a $10/month in-app subscription.