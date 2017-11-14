Hulu's Live TV service is now much easier to browse on the web

Hulu has been working on some new features for its Live TV service. The changes are specifically geared towards improving navigation and browsing in the web version of Hulu Live TV. First, the new version has a Live TV button right at the top of the home page and there are also more curated collections of shows and movies. Web users will now see collections like Keep Watching, Lineup and Fall TV. Hulu has also changed how to access title details by making them easier to get to and having them show up as an overlay so you can easily return to browsing. And there's also now a dedicated Browse menu.
Hulu revamped its user interface when Live TV launched earlier this year and it has been rolling out both to additional devices over the last few months. It also announced it was bringing a channel guide for the web last month.
If you're a Hulu Live TV subscriber, you can see the new features by going to beta.hulu.com and the company is encouraging users to give them feedback on the changes here.