YouTube adds concert listings to music videos

Google announced a new YouTube feature today that will make it super easy to find and purchase concert tickets. Starting today, official music videos posted on YouTube will show upcoming concert dates for that artist and each show will have a link to where you can purchase tickets. The feature is in partnership with Ticketmaster though, so tickets sold by other companies won't be linked.
Google has been working on a lot of different ways to help you find items, events and experiences you may be interested in. In May, it launched an event search feature, shortly followed by a way to search for jobs directly through Google Search. It also expanded its Reserve tool to include booking haircuts, began testing a vacation rental filter in its hotel search results and began including your local library's e-books in book searches.
The new concert ticket feature will be included on music videos from hundreds of artists with US tour dates to start and Google says it plans to roll it out to all artists with Ticketmaster shows in North America. The company also says a global expansion is in the works.