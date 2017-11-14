YouTube adds concert listings to music videos

Google has been working on a lot of different ways to help you find items, events and experiences you may be interested in. In May, it launched an event search feature, shortly followed by a way to search for jobs directly through Google Search. It also expanded its Reserve tool to include booking haircuts, began testing a vacation rental filter in its hotel search results and began including your local library's e-books in book searches.

The new concert ticket feature will be included on music videos from hundreds of artists with US tour dates to start and Google says it plans to roll it out to all artists with Ticketmaster shows in North America. The company also says a global expansion is in the works.