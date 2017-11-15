Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AT&T / ZTE
save
Save
share

AT&T tells customers to restart their phones to make calls

Customers nationwide have had trouble making calls for hours.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
39m ago in Mobile
Comments
166 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AT&T / ZTE

Now that Google Docs is back up and running, it's apparently AT&T's turn to take a stumble. Customers have reported trouble making calls for the last couple of hours, however, the company said the problem can be resolved by restarting your phone (it may take multiple restarts). There's no word yet on the root cause of the problem, if we get more information then we will update this post.

AT&T:

We are aware of an issue affecting some users' ability to make certain wireless calls. These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr