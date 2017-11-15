Motorola's new Mod is a snap-on Polaroid photo printer

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer, as it's called, looks like a little angular box snapped to the phone like a backpack. Crucially, it's got a shutter button that, combined with the printer's heft and shape, should make smartphone photography far less cumbersome. The mod uses Polaroid's proprietary Zero-Ink Paper format to produce 2-inch by 3-inch photos you've saved locally or from Facebook, Instagram or Google Photos.

Motorola's website and Verizon stores will start selling Polaroid's Moto Mod this Friday, November 17th, where it retails for $200. Best Buy, B&H, Fry's and NewEgg will have it starting December 13th.