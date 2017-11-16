Airbnb buys startup to help you find disability-friendly rentals

It's offering checklists that hosts can fill out to indicate their exact level of accommodation, such as whether entryways are wide enough to fit wheelchairs. In theory, it'll be easy to ensure that you have access to the kitchen or washroom without having to ask hosts. The feature is starting to appear on the web right now, and it should reach mobile apps within a few months.

It'll take a while before these additions are noticeable. This isn't the end of Airbnb's efforts, however, and the combination of the Accomable deal with the checklist feature is at least an acknowledgment that the existing strategy wasn't working. It already had a policy barring discrimination against disabled guests, but that clearly wasn't enough to prevent some hosts from rejecting guests who disclosed their conditions. In the near future, you might not have to take that risk -- you can make a beeline for the homes that are genuinely ready to welcome you in.