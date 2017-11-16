FCC paves way for 4K over-the-air TV broadcasting

Communication and tech companies have spent years tinkering with the technologies that would enable consumers to get 4K media through television channels. The FCC's new rules make this a reality that will enable broadcasters to show programming on 4K over the 6 MHz channels reserved for digital TV (DTV).

But the commission established a few requirements to make the transition to the Next Generation TV standard a little easier. Broadcasters wishing to adopt ATSC 3.0 must pair with a local station that will simulcast the same programming in the current standard (ATSC 1.0) for DTV, as well as informing customers of the changes. Next Gen TV signals are subject to the same public interest obligations as any other broadcast TV.