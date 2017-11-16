Google cracks down on linkbaiting through AMP

Sometimes, the lightweight AMP version cuts out ads and links around to other parts of the source page's website -- hence the motivation to provide 'teaser' content that users must click through to see the full page. But Google sees this bait-and-switching as infringing on AMP's mission to 'dramatically improve the performance of the web and deliver a fast, consistent content consumption experience,' as the search giant's blog post put it.

Google assured that, after the February 2018 deadline, should the lightweight AMP version be incomplete compared to the source material, a link will redirect visitors to the original page. This won't affect those pages' Search ranking, and Google will invite those webmasters to fix the shortened edition.