You can now replenish your Amazon Cash card at 7-Eleven

Obviously, this new system is another way to get more folks shopping on Amazon. In the same vein, Amazon also has a discounted Prime membership for those with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that lets customers pay $6 per month to get Prime's free shipping, discounts on household items and video content. While it might seem like a pandering move, it's likely that many folks will benefit from the same online shopping perks the rest of us can take for granted.