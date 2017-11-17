Amazon partners with EatLove to deliver personalized meals

Following yesterday's team-up between Amazon and Allrecipes, the online shopping giant is announcing yet another grocery delivery partnership with EatLove, makers of an app for personalized recipes. Once you build up a meal plan of your own, you can quickly get the items you need through AmazonFresh. EatLove isn't just another recipe service: It accounts for dietary restrictions, medical issues and offers up daily reminders to make sure you follow its recommendations. Naturally, the integration is only available in markets where AmazonFresh is available, but it sounds like a genuinely useful addition to EatLove.
Much like Amazon's partnership with Allrecipes, this latest deal gives the company another spin on mealkits. Services like Blue Apron automatically send you meal preparation boxes, but they typically offer only a handful of recipe choices. And aside from requesting vegan and vegetarian options, they don't directly adapt for more sophisticated dietary restrictions. It's smart for Amazon to work together with a specialized service like EatLove, as it gives the online giant a leg up when it comes to complex meals. And of course, it goes hand-in-hand with Amazon's Whole Foods acquisition.