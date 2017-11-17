The Rock is Chicago's only hope in 'Rampage'

The hook here is that Johnson's character more or less raised George the gorilla, and then curious as he was, the primate touched a MacGuffin that edited his genes and made him grow. Then, crap gets real and Chicago is left in ruins. If you'll remember, Chicago is the home of Rampage developer Midway, so at least that's fitting. For what it's worth, the trailer isn't terrible aside from the awful remix of Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." The Pumpkins also call Chicago home. The movie looks like it's taking itself a little too seriously, but this could've been a whole lot worse. Cough, Pixels, cough. Peep it for yourself below.

Johnson has a long history with video games. He helped Microsoft unveil the original Xbox at CES in 2001, for instance, and has since starred in a movie adaptation of Doom. Oh, and he's also in next month's Jumanji reboot which takes a lot of cues from the Atari classic, Pitfall!. This doesn't look he'll have to stretch his acting chops, but at least it isn't overly offensive. That's really the best we can hope for at this point.