Oh my god.

At the Tesla Semi event, the automaker dropped its new roadster. It'll have a 620-mile range via a 200kWh battery pack."You'll be able to travel from LA to San Francisco and back without recharging," Musk said.

Oh, and it's a four-seater.

Musk called it, "a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars." The car is due in 2020 so start saving up all your nickels and dimes now.