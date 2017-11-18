Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Bloomberg: Verizon's new NFL streaming deal will stretch to TV

But it means that others like DirecTV Now and Sling TV can stream to phones.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Comments
188 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Since 2010, Verizon's wireless arm has had an arrangement for streaming NFL games to phones (and, after they became a thing, also tablets), but Bloomberg reports it will stretch to TVs soon. According to unnamed sources, both parties are close to a new deal that will not only include all sizes of screens but also drop the company's exclusivity. That's key even for people who don't have Verizon because until now, it has kept internet TV services like DirecTV Now and Sling TV from streaming NFL games to mobile devices. On Verizon's end, expanding and adding content from sources like the NBA and NFL is expected to "prime the pump" according to Bloomberg, for the whole Oath media unit (which Engadget is a part of.)

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Oath (formerly AOL). Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr