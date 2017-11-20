'A Wrinkle in Time' trailer shows off a planet-hopping adventure

A Wrinkle in Time is a classic sci-fi novel that's being brought to the big screen by director Ava Duverney. The book, originally published in 1963, is by Madeleine L'Engle and features Meg Murry, a twelve-year-old girl who goes on a quest across the universe to save her father. A new trailer for the movie, which releases on March 9th, 2018, came out today.
The trailer focuses on the science of the movie, which revolves around Meg's father's (Chris Pine) discovery. He found that there was a way to travel across great distances in the blink of an eye via a tesseract. However, he was captured by a dark force in the universe, and Meg (Storm Reid), along with her brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) and friend Calvin O'Keefe (Levi Miller), must save him. They're aided by three witches, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. Gugu Mbatha-Raw also costars in the movie as Meg's mother.