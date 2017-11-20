'A Wrinkle in Time' trailer shows off a planet-hopping adventure

The trailer focuses on the science of the movie, which revolves around Meg's father's (Chris Pine) discovery. He found that there was a way to travel across great distances in the blink of an eye via a tesseract. However, he was captured by a dark force in the universe, and Meg (Storm Reid), along with her brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) and friend Calvin O'Keefe (Levi Miller), must save him. They're aided by three witches, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. Gugu Mbatha-Raw also costars in the movie as Meg's mother.