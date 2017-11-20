'Bait!' brings an ice fishing expedition to Facebook's social VR

Bait! is an experiment for Facebook social VR gaming, but shows off the potential of VR with friends. The game is already doing well on Gear VR, says Facebook's Mike Booth, but bringing it to Spaces allowed the team to use it as a prototype for building third-party developer tools for more 3D games.

This ice-fishing title is intentionally casual, as well. "...fishing is one of those activities that allows you to be socially active and doesn't require 100 percent of your mental bandwidth," said Resolution Games' Tommy Palm (one of the folks behind mega-hit CandyCrush). "With this mix, you can engage in a really fun way, while also having conversations with your friends."