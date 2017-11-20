'Valkyria Chronicles' sequel will go back to its strategy roots

Enter Valkyria Chronicles 4. As Kotaku reports, the game will revive the strategy formula of the PS3 classic. You'll take control of Commander Claude Wallace and a new group of soldiers as they battle through an icy nation. It's set during the events of the first Valkyria Chronicles, so the vehicles, weapons and solider types should be fairly similar. The frozen setting, however, will provide new challenges for players who have mastered the original's woodland and desert-themed skirmishes. Intrigued? It's out next March on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Japan; an international release will presumably follow shortly after.