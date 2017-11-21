Engadget giveaway: Win an LG V30 smartphone!

With smartphones becoming the center of portable media capture, LG's V30 feature set positions it near the top of available options. Plus if you're an Android user and have been eyeballing all the tall OLED displays out there, now's your chance. On the back, you've got a dual camera setup with both 16-megapixel f/1.6 aperture and 13-megapixel wide-angle lenses set to capture the world. If video is your thing, the V30 has a powerful set of features, including point-zoom and color presets that provide a professional touch to your content. Audio quality on this handset is also notable with strong speakers and a built-in Hi-Fi DAC to pass natural sounding audio to your headphones. The V30 is also a sleek and comfortable handset to hold, so if you'd like a chance to take one for a spin, you're in luck. This week, LG has provided us with an unlocked 64GB V30 for one lucky reader. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this LG V30 smartphone!