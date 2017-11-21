Leica's CL gives an iconic design the modern tech it deserves

For video, you get (yay!) 4K at 30 fps, or 60 fps 1080p, but no microphone input (boo!), so you're limited to the onboard mic or an external recorder. It's fair to say, however, that not many folks in Leica's intended market will be using the CL for anything other than casual video.

You also get WiFi -- the only way to transfer pictures directly from the camera, since there's no USB port -- and a single UHS-II-supported SD card slot. The TL2 didn't have great battery life, and the CL is even worse, letting you shoot about 220 photos on a charge. In other words, order at least a spare battery or two.

I've had a few days to play with Leica's CL, equipped with a brand new 18mm f/2.8 pancake lens. Together, they make a combination that's ideal for street photos, something Leica is famous for, so that's what I tested in my Paris neighborhood.

Built in Germany, the body is magnesium with anodized aluminum top and bottom covers. If you're into that classic Leica style, it's hard to call this camera anything but "gorgeous," especially if you add the optional leather half case. It's pretty light at 403 grams with a battery, less than Sony's A6500 (453 grams) and the Fuji X-T2 (503 grams). With the pancake lens, it's about as light an APS-C interchangeable-lens camera can be, and I could (just) fit it in my jacket pocket.

The top left button/dial combo is reserved for aperture or shutter, depending on the mode, but the right-hand dial can be programmed for shutter, exposure compensation, ISO and five other settings. The two dials and their buttons let you change most settings, but it's not quite as nice as having, say, five dedicated dials like you get on the X-T2. There are also three rear buttons ("play," a programmable "function" and "menu") and a D-pad. There's a small, backlit screen on top that shows essential settings like shutter speed, aperture and exposure compensation.

The camera was fairly easy to learn, and I could indeed shoot without taking it away from my eye. The EVF is as bright and fast as promised and delivers accurate colors. The rear display is visible in sunlight, but it's not tiltable like on most of the CL's rivals. That's unfortunate, especially for low- or high-angle street photos, but then again it would add weight and take away from the camera's solid-slab-of-metal feel.