Sonos One now supports voice control of Spotify with Alexa

If you have Sonos speakers, but not the Sonos One smart speaker, this news is still relevant to you. Older Sonos speakers can be controlled with your voice, thanks to the Echo, Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices. If you have this integration set up, you can control Spotify with your voice on your non-Sonos One speakers as well.

Sonos is all about improving its connections and integrations; last week, it announced direct control for both Pandora and Tidal through their respective apps. The timing of this new Spotify voice features is also nice; it's just in time for holiday cooking and entertaining.

If you don't have a Sonos system yet, Sonos is offering some great Black Friday deals this holiday season. From November 23rd through the 27th, you can get $25 off the Sonos One, $100 off the Playbase and Playbar and $50 off the Play:1 and Play:3.