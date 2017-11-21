Sonos One now supports voice control of Spotify with Alexa

The Sonos One is the company's first voice-activated speaker, letting users control their music via Amazon's Alexa assistant. When we reviewed it back in October, editor Nathan Ingraham called it the best-sounding smart speaker you can buy. But when it launched, the Sonos One's voice control features didn't work with Spotify, though Sonos promised it this integration would arrive by December 21. It turns out it's here early; Alexa can now use Spotify to to play your favorite album, artist, playlist or song on the Sonos One.
If you have Sonos speakers, but not the Sonos One smart speaker, this news is still relevant to you. Older Sonos speakers can be controlled with your voice, thanks to the Echo, Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices. If you have this integration set up, you can control Spotify with your voice on your non-Sonos One speakers as well.
Sonos is all about improving its connections and integrations; last week, it announced direct control for both Pandora and Tidal through their respective apps. The timing of this new Spotify voice features is also nice; it's just in time for holiday cooking and entertaining.
If you don't have a Sonos system yet, Sonos is offering some great Black Friday deals this holiday season. From November 23rd through the 27th, you can get $25 off the Sonos One, $100 off the Playbase and Playbar and $50 off the Play:1 and Play:3.