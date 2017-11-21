What to expect for Black Friday 2017

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter, reviews for the real world. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter's independently chosen editorial picks, they may earn affiliate commissions that support their work. Read their continuously updated list of deals here.
Black Friday's coming up fast and we're already seeing a lot of deals going live, so here's what we expect:
- Get that shopping list ready soon. Your favorite deal, the one that says it'll go live on Friday? There's a decent chance it'll be available earlier. We've already seen some of the most interesting deals going live early, a fair few from Best Buy jumping the gun a week ago to beat other retailers.
- That TV/instant pot/whatever you wanted sold out already? Don't buy your backup option just yet. Not only have we seen some great deals go live already, but we've seen sold out products pop back in stock. It's not uncommon for retailers to put up great deals on Black Friday and once they sell out for the day, put up additional stock on Cyber Monday.
- Update your billing and shipping info. This is the most boring part of shopping, but you'll be really aggravated with yourself if you do grab that one thing you wanted and it sells out because you had to update all of your info.
Here are some Black Friday deals we're seeing pop up already: