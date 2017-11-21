What to expect for Black Friday 2017

Street price: $130; deal price: $100

This particular model has been bouncing between $130 and $140 a lot, so this recent drop to $100 is a welcome discount.

The Logitech Harmony Companion is our upgrade pick in our universal remote control guide. We wrote, "More elaborate and a little harder to set up, the Harmony Companion doesn't require line-of-sight to your gear, is able to control Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and can even run your smart home."

Street price: $550; deal price: $249.98

A huge drop on our previous upgrade pair of bookshelf speakers.

The KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers is our previous upgrade pick in our best bookshelf speaker guide. They're not our current pick, but they're still a fantastic deal.

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

A huge drop and the first discount we've seen on the new and improved HD 10. The 10 is quite similar to the 8, and with this price, makes it much more interesting as a media consumption tablet.

The Fire HD 10 is the larger version of the 8, which is our budget pick in our tablet guide. We wrote, "The 2017 Fire HD 8 is slower, has a lower-resolution screen, and is more limited than the ZenPad, but it's a great cheap tablet for media consumption, especially for Amazon content."

Street price: $35; deal price: $24

A welcome discount on on a newly released Qi charger, this deal is only on this particular color.

The Fast Charge is a faster version of our pick in our best Qi wireless charger guide. We wrote, "In our testing, it fully charged our iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 about 15 minutes faster than our top pick."

Street price: $60; deal price: $50

Matching the best price we've seen on our gaming mouse pick.

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is our pick in our best gaming mouse guide. We wrote, "It's comfortable for a wide range of hand sizes and grips, has seven easy-to-reach buttons and an accurate sensor, and has a simple, effective design."

