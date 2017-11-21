Show More Results

What to expect for Black Friday 2017

Plus some deals we're already seeing.
Wirecutter, @wirecutter
1h ago in Gadgetry
This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter, reviews for the real world. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter's independently chosen editorial picks, they may earn affiliate commissions that support their work. Read their continuously updated list of deals here.

Black Friday's coming up fast and we're already seeing a lot of deals going live, so here's what we expect:

  • Get that shopping list ready soon. Your favorite deal, the one that says it'll go live on Friday? There's a decent chance it'll be available earlier. We've already seen some of the most interesting deals going live early, a fair few from Best Buy jumping the gun a week ago to beat other retailers.
  • That TV/instant pot/whatever you wanted sold out already? Don't buy your backup option just yet. Not only have we seen some great deals go live already, but we've seen sold out products pop back in stock. It's not uncommon for retailers to put up great deals on Black Friday and once they sell out for the day, put up additional stock on Cyber Monday.
  • Update your billing and shipping info. This is the most boring part of shopping, but you'll be really aggravated with yourself if you do grab that one thing you wanted and it sells out because you had to update all of your info.

Here are some Black Friday deals we're seeing pop up already:

Logitech Harmony Companion

Street price: $130; deal price: $100

This particular model has been bouncing between $130 and $140 a lot, so this recent drop to $100 is a welcome discount.

The Logitech Harmony Companion is our upgrade pick in our universal remote control guide. We wrote, "More elaborate and a little harder to set up, the Harmony Companion doesn't require line-of-sight to your gear, is able to control Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and can even run your smart home."

KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers

Street price: $550; deal price: $249.98

A huge drop on our previous upgrade pair of bookshelf speakers.

The KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers is our previous upgrade pick in our best bookshelf speaker guide. They're not our current pick, but they're still a fantastic deal.

Fire HD 10

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

A huge drop and the first discount we've seen on the new and improved HD 10. The 10 is quite similar to the 8, and with this price, makes it much more interesting as a media consumption tablet.

The Fire HD 10 is the larger version of the 8, which is our budget pick in our tablet guide. We wrote, "The 2017 Fire HD 8 is slower, has a lower-resolution screen, and is more limited than the ZenPad, but it's a great cheap tablet for media consumption, especially for Amazon content."

Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger

Street price: $35; deal price: $24

A welcome discount on on a newly released Qi charger, this deal is only on this particular color.

The Fast Charge is a faster version of our pick in our best Qi wireless charger guide. We wrote, "In our testing, it fully charged our iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 about 15 minutes faster than our top pick."

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Street price: $60; deal price: $50

Matching the best price we've seen on our gaming mouse pick.

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is our pick in our best gaming mouse guide. We wrote, "It's comfortable for a wide range of hand sizes and grips, has seven easy-to-reach buttons and an accurate sensor, and has a simple, effective design."

Because great deals happen more than once a week, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday.

