'Dance with flARmingos' hides a deeper discussion behind goofy moves

Flamingos are all legs and pink feathers -- an iconic symbol of kitsch America. They're still a bird though; a species that's struggled against global warming and human development on its habitats. For the past two years, artist Kristin Lucas' work has revolved around flamingos. She's adopted 20 of 'em, but suspected she'd never meet any of them. Dance with flARmingos tries to bring people closer to the bird, combining mixed and augmented reality tricks to immerse the attendee in a flock of strutting flamingos. Lucas' enthusiasm for the bird is infectious -- here's the story behind the project.