Museum of African American History is freely digitizing home movies

The Great Migration home movie project will set up service on the museum's second floor, and visitors can make an appointment to have their media safely stored in digital form. The team can digitize a range of formats, from 16mm and 8mm home video to obsolete tape-based mediums like MiniDV, Betacam and VHS to audio recordings.

Home movies offer real insight into the lives of African Americans that popular films and television from the day don't offer, the museum wrote in its post on the project: