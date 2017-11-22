YouTube goes after child-exploiting channels and videos

Google's Johanna Wright explains in a blog post that these changes to enforcement "will take shape over the weeks and months ahead as we work to tackle this evolving challenge." The company has expanded its enforcement guidelines for removing child-endangering content that features minors, even when that isn't the uploader's intent. Wright says that Google terminated more than 50 channels and removed thousands of videos over the past week using the new guidelines. The company has also created policies that will age-restrict videos that have kid-friendly characters dealing with mature themes or adult humor. It's finding these videos with the help of machine learning and automated tools, which then can escalate issues to human reviewers.

Since June, Google has removed ads from three million videos that violated updated rules for advertisements in videos that contain family entertainment characters that engage in "violent, offensive or otherwise inappropriate behavior," even if its done for humor or satire. The company promises to take an aggressive stance against nasty comments on videos that feature minors, as well. Google also knows that there is a lot of gray area in applying its stricter rules and policies, so will continue to work with media experts and "Trusted Flaggers" to make sure that appropriate videos that somehow trip the filters won't just be deleted, like a video of adults dressed as popular family characters at a comic-book convention.