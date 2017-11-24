The best Black Friday deals 2017

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $80

The first sale we've seen on the upgraded model of the Echo.The 2nd Generation Amazon Echo is our pick in our guide to the best Alexa-compatible smart-home devices for Amazon Echo. We wrote, "An Amazon Echo offers a convenient interface for your smart home and provides functionality that an app on your phone can't. If you already have some Alexa-compatible devices or one of the three major smart-home hubs (SmartThings, Wink, or Insteon), adding an Echo can make accessing those devices more interesting and convenient."

Street Price: $450; Deal Price: $335

This bundle was $450 until recently, game still goes for $60 & while street price of VR gear is falling, street is no lower than $400.

The Playstation VR is an "also great" pick in our guide to the best VR headsets for PC and PS4. We wrote, "Sony's PlayStation VR headset can't track you quite as well as the competition can, but it's good enough to provide a fun, solid virtual reality gaming experience."

Street Price: $90; Deal Price: $60

A big $30 drop and the best price we've seen all year.

The TP-Link RE450 is the top pick in our wi-fi range extender guide. We wrote, "On our two long-range wireless tests (one line-of-sight, and one with walls and other objects between the extender and our test laptop), it gave us excellent performance. And because it's an AC1750 extender, it supports the fastest wireless speeds of our favorite router and any device you're likely to own."

Street Price: $40; Deal Price: $32

The best price we've seen on a charger that can charge multiple phones at once.

The Anker PowerCore 20100 is our pick for more power in our best USB battery packs and power banks guide. We wrote, "With 74 Wh (20,000 mAh) of capacity, this Anker pack can charge your smartphone every day for a weeklong work trip or keep two devices charged for a long weekend away."

Street Price: $650; Deal Price: $525

Matches low we've seen on this tablet pick in the 64GB size.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best tablet. We wrote, "Only slightly bigger than the standard iPad but considerably faster, the Pro has a larger, better screen, better cameras, and support for Apple's Pencil. It's better than the standard model for creating, multitasking, and gaming."

Street Price: $130; Deal Price: $90

The updated, Note 8 friendly version of one of our picks, with its first discount.

The Samsung Gear VR is the runner-up pick in our phone VR headsets guide. We wrote, "The Gear VR has both the most and the most mature apps in the category. It also has better specs, meaning more-serious gamers should consider this headset."

Street Price: $220; Deal Price: $170

A new low on our favorite cheap Android phone.

The G5 Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best budget Android phones. We wrote, "Excellent performance and build quality compared with other budget phones. Its interface is clean with no bloatware, and it works on all major US carriers."

Street Price: $150; Deal Price: $110

The lowest price we've seen on a mechanical keyboard we like.

The Corsair K70 LUX RGB is our full-size gaming pick in our review of our favorite mechanical keyboards. We wrote, "If you want a full-size gaming keyboard with media keys and Cherry switches, the best option is the Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming keyboard. It's available with Cherry MX Brown, MX Blue, MX Red, and MX Speed switches. Though the K70 LUX was one of the more expensive full-size gaming boards we tested, it was still the favorite of our panel testers because of its superior build quality and handy media keys."

Street Price: $50; Deal Price: $32

By far the best price we've seen on individual bulbs from the Hue line. These hit a new low of $40 a few days ago, and today, they're down even further.

The Philips Hue A19 bulbs are our pick for the best smart LED light bulbs. We wrote, "The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 – Gen 3 are the best all-around smart bulbs you can buy. The Hue bulbs do everything their competitors do, but their wider product and app ecosystem allows for more flexibility and creativity than any other smart bulb."

Street Price: $700; Deal Price: $600

A new low on our top pick for best soundbar. We wrote, "The Playbar sounds fantastic and is easier to set up and operate than any other soundbar we've tested."

Street Price: $200; Deal Price: $150

This matches the lowest price we've seen on our top multiroom wireless speaker system. We wrote, "The Play:1 sounds great on its own and is an affordable entry point to the Sonos system. A pair in stereo mode sounds even better."

Street Price: $200; Deal Price: $150

A new low for our top activity tracker pick.

The Vívosport is our pick for the best fitness tracker. We wrote, "The Garmin Vívosport nails all the capabilities of a well-rounded fitness tracker by combining an always-visible color display, responsive auto-activity detection with GPS, up-to-seven-day battery life, and accurate continuous heart-rate readings in a wrist-worn band that's waterproof for swimming."

Street Price: $70; Deal Price: $48

A new low on our upcoming top media streamer pick. We wrote, "The Roku Streaming Stick+ costs more than the similar Streaming Stick, but it's worth the slight premium because it's more future proof. It supports the latest 4K, HDR10, WCG video formats and Dolby Atmos for audio. Its redesigned antenna also improves its Wi-Fi reception. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same as the cheaper model, which is a good thing."

Street Price: $120; Deal Price: $80

A good price on a smart speaker for those committed to the Google ecosystem, usually over $120. We wrote, "Google's wireless speaker, digital assistant, and smart-home controller looks better than its biggest competition, reliably responds to most voice queries, offers solid multiroom audio, and sounds pretty good."

Street Price: $330; Deal Price: $244 with code DIGTURKEY5

Use code DIGTURKEY5 to get this duo of top picks for a great price.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB is our pick in our guide to the best turntable for casual listening. We wrote, "The Audio-Technica is highly adjustable, has a built-in phono preamp for hassle-free setup, sounds great out of the box, offers above-average adjustment flexibility, and has a built-in USB port that makes it easy to digitize your LP collection." The Mackie CR3 speakers are our top pick computer speakers. We wrote, "There are better-sounding speakers that cost more, and cheaper speakers that sound decent, but these have the right blend of sound quality and user-friendliness."

Street Price: $70; Deal Price: $39

A big drop on these noise-canceling earbuds.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC33iS are the budget pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling earbuds. We wrote, "If the Bose QuietControl 30 is out of your price range but you still want Bluetooth, the Phiaton BT 100 NC is a solid alternative. This pair doesn't offer as much noise cancelling as the QC30, but it still provides a reasonable amount while costing around 30 percent of the price of the Bose model. This model can also connect via analog, so if the battery dies you can still listen to music."

Street Price: $450; Deal Price: $350

The first big drop we've seen on our new receiver pick.

The Denon AVRS730H is our pick in our guide to the best receiver. We wrote, "The Denon AVR-S730H offers easy setup, good room correction, and supports streaming from a wide number of online music services."

Street Price: $200; Deal Price: $150

The first discount we've seen on this pair of earbuds.

The Samsung Gear IconX earbuds are the Android/Samsung pick in our true wireless guide. We wrote, "Offers decent sound, probably on a par with that of $70 corded in-ear headphones. The fit is comfortable and secure for most ear types. Touch-sensitive volume, track, and voice-command controls mean you don't have to press the earbud uncomfortably and awkwardly into your ear as you make adjustments."

Street Price: $700; Deal Price: $600

A nice deal matching the previous low on our best telescope pick. We wrote, "It has a primary 5-inch mirror, which is big enough for a light-gathering capacity that yields crisp images of some of the best objects in our solar system, from Saturn's rings to Jupiter's cloud bands, and provides sufficient power to introduce you to objects in the deep sky."

