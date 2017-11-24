CBS TV channels are back on Dish

Following an intentional three-day blackout, CBS channels are available once again for Dish customers, as the two companies have reached an agreement in a financial dispute.

CBS and Dish have been feuding for months: CBS wanted Dish to pay higher fees to retransmit its content, and the carrier refused, arguing CBS was attempting to "tax" its customers amid declining viewership. On November 21st, CBS pulled 28 of its channels from 18 major markets serviced by Dish. Today, those channels are being restored and the companies have signed a multi-year carriage agreement, the terms of which have not been disclosed.