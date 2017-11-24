Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Getty Images for PTTOW!
save
Save
share

Image-sharing site Imgur was hacked in 2014

The company says hackers stole email addresses and passwords of 1.7 million users.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
9m ago in Internet
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty Images for PTTOW!

Imgur, a popular picture-sharing site, revealed today that it suffered a data breach in 2014, claiming it was just notified of it on November 23rd. In a blog post, Imgur said hackers stole email addresses and passwords of 1.7 million user accounts -- a small fraction of its 150 million total users. According to the company, no other personal information was exposed, since it has never asked for real names, addresses or phone numbers. Imgur added that while it is still investigating how the information was compromised, it suspects it was due to an older hashing algorithm, SHA-256, which has since been updated.

Developing...

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr