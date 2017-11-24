Image-sharing site Imgur was hacked in 2014

Imgur, a popular picture-sharing site, revealed today that it suffered a data breach in 2014, claiming it was just notified of it on November 23rd. In a blog post, Imgur said hackers stole email addresses and passwords of 1.7 million user accounts -- a small fraction of its 150 million total users. According to the company, no other personal information was exposed, since it has never asked for real names, addresses or phone numbers. Imgur added that while it is still investigating how the information was compromised, it suspects it was due to an older hashing algorithm, SHA-256, which has since been updated.

