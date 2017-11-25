Pornhub's first store has a livestreaming bed camera, of course

The store itself (which, unsurprisingly, is adults-only) is also notable as Pornhub's retail debut. And it's mostly about fashion. You'll see some sex toys and "aphrodisiac herbs," but most of the wares are either self-branded clothing or apparel from Pornhub's partners. The company knowingly set up shop next to high fashion brands, in fact. While no one would confuse the porn purveyor with its haute couture neighbors, the company clearly wants to be taken seriously.

If you're curious enough to step inside, the New York pop-up will be open until December 20th. There will also be a "holiday-themed" store in Milan, Italy before long.

As for why Pornhub is making the move? The company's Corey Price told New York Daily News that it has been expanding its clothing line and decided that real-world interaction at a pop-up store "would be cool" instead of limiting it to the virtual realm. We wouldn't count on any permanent Pornhub stores, then, but this shows how internet giants of all stripes increasingly see retail as a key way to drive business.