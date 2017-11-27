Google Docs, Slides and Sheets now feature drag-and-drop on iPad

Now, Google's Docs, Slides and Sheets apps extend to fill the iPhone X's full screen (except for the awkward camera tab, of course). The iPad update is far more useful: Now you can use the screen-splitting multi-app feature to drag-and-drop content into Google's apps. That means makes it much easier to add links from your browser or images from your camera roll to existing documents. As MacStories notes, however, transfers aren't always perfect: Google Docs in particular doesn't preserve formatting and will automatically translate to plain text.