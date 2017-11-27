Ubisoft’s next indie game ‘Ode’ is out in the UK

Similar to the previous titles that came out of Reflections' incubator, Ode is simple. There's no HUD, hints, instructions or threats -- just exploration within its exploratory synaesthesia. In summary, it's a "musical exploration where you gradually bring a world to life through music and light," the game's producer Anne Langouriuex said in Ubisoft's blog post announcing Ode. In it, you play the star Joy who rolls around in a ball gathering glowing celestial fragments, which trail behind the character for use in puzzles -- think Yoshi's Story mechanics mixed with the emotional world of Pixar's Inside Out.

Ode is available now on Ubisoft's UK store for £4.50 and US store for $5.