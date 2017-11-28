Google finally fixes the burger emoji

After a long wait, Google has finally done the right thing. We're talking, of course, about fixing its burger emoji illustration so that the cheese is on top of the patty, like it should be. Granted, that may seem like a very small thing to worry about, but people were so salty over the mis-drawing that Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised to "drop everything and address" it this past October 28th. The change comes along with a few other emoji fixes in the Android 8.1 developer preview, which is available now.