Google patents a motorized Chromebook hinge that can open itself

While having your laptop opened for you seems a bit on the lazy side of things, such a feature could help users with limited mobility or motor control use portable computers more successfully. The second feature has some promise, though. As noted in the patent itself, a user-facing camera could detect your chin, which would give the notebook's motor a cue to shift the display so that your entire face is in the camera view, thus giving you a better view angle. The patent, originally spotted by Patently Mobile, was filed in October of 2013, so whether this will show up on your next Pixelbook is anyone's guess.